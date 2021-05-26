DC to Launch New Aquaman Comic Alongside Aquaman 2 Movie
Back in March, Bleeding Cool reported that we understood Josh Williamson was planning to write the Aquaman series after Kelly Sue DeConnick's run on the series but as the new architect of the DC Universe, decided that the timing wasn't right and he was a bit overloaded. I am however told to expect a new Aquaman book to be launched out of the upcoming Infinite Frontier series from a new creative team. Well, Josh Williamson was on John Siuntres' Word Balloon podcast last week and, basically, he said as much.bleedingcool.com