30% Off Too Faced Yes, It Works On Teddy Bare Bare It All Eye Shadow Palette

We've all been there before, on day two or three (or even five) after washing, the frizz sets in, and there's a certain hair smell that seems to hang around. If you're like me and have a fine hair type, you know that washing it too much can really wreak havoc. Whether you don't wash your hair super frequently (we're not supposed to!) or if you've spent forever styling it and don't want to mess up all your hard work just yet, a hair perfume can add some necessary hydration and some great fragrance, too, so you'll feel fresh without having to undergo the whole "hair washing" task.