‘Garbage Pail Kids’ Animated Series in the Works at HBO Max (Exclusive)

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
 15 days ago
The Garbage Pail Kids are coming back to TV. HBO Max is teaming with Topps, Tornante and Danny McBride’s Rough House Pictures to bring the beloved 1980s trading cards to life as an animated TV series. The project, which is currently in development at the WarnerMedia-backed streamer, is inspired by...

TV SeriesGizmodo

A New Garbage Pail Kids TV Show Is Coming From the Team Behind Halloween

The Garbage Pail Kids are back and they’ll soon be bringing exploding heads, dripping mucous, other violent, disgusting things to HBO Max. Danny McBride and David Gordon Green, who made the most recent iteration of Halloween, are developing a new animated series based on the popular, gross-out Topps trading cards, which were infamously turned into a live-action movie so terrible it’s now a cult classic.
