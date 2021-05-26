newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

California transit worker kills 9, extending U.S. mass shooting epidemic

By Jonathan Allen
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

A California transit employee killed nine co-workers before taking his own life on Wednesday, the latest in a spate of deadly U.S. mass shootings, prompting the state's governor to ask: "What the hell is wrong with us?"

Authorities did not immediately offer many details or a possible motive for the shooting, which unfolded at about 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time (1330 GMT) at a light-rail yard for commuter trains of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA), in the heart of Silicon Valley in the San Francisco Bay Area.

A bomb squad was searching the yard and adjacent buildings after at least one explosive device was found, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Deputy Russell Davis said at a news conference.

Sheriff Laurie Smith told reporters that gunfire was still going on when her deputies arrived, and the assailant took his own life, apparently when he realized police were closing in.

Officers never exchanged gunfire with the suspect, Davis said. Smith credited swift action by sheriff's deputies, who rushed to the scene from their own headquarters next door to the rail yard, preventing what might have been a much greater loss of life.

Governor Gavin Newsom, appearing with Smith and others in San Jose, voiced exasperation at the scale of gun violence in America.

"There is a sameness to this and that numbness, I think, is something that we are all feeling," Newsom said. "It begs the damn question, What the hell is going on in the United States of America? What the hell is wrong with us and when are we going to come to grips with this?"

The gunman and the nine victims were all employees of the transit agency situated near the city's airport, officials said. The victims were found in two buildings on the site.

The County of Santa Clara medical examiner-coroner's office identified the victims late on Wednesday. They appeared to all be men and ranged in age between 29 and 63. Their names are: Paul Delacruz Megia, Taptejdeep Singh, Adrian Balleza, Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, Timothy Michael Romo, Michael Joseph Rudometkin, Abdolvahab Alaghmandan and Lars Kepler Lane.

The ninth victim, Alex Ward Fritch, 49, died late Wednesday after he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the medical examiner's office said, according to NBC Bay Area.

Authorities did not release the gunman's name or age. The San Jose Mercury News and other media outlets identified him as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker at the yard.

Cassidy had worked for the transit authority since at least 2012, when he was listed as an "electro-mechanic," and was promoted to "substation maintainer" in 2015, according to records posted by the nonprofit website Transportation California.

Last year, he earned a salary of $102,000, plus benefits and $20,000 in overtime, the records showed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24km5I_0aC7zzJF00
Police secure the scene of a mass shooting at a rail yard run by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, California, U.S. May 26, 2021. REUTERS/Peter DaSilva

The suspect and another individual filed domestic violence restraining orders against one another in 2009, three years after Cassidy divorced his spouse, according to online court records.

'ESSENTIAL WORKERS'

"A horrible tragedy has happened today and our thoughts and love go out to the VTA family," Glenn Hendricks, chairman of the VTA board, told reporters.

San Jose, a city of about 1 million, lies at the heart of Silicon Valley, home to some of America's biggest high-tech companies.

"These are, and were, essential workers," San Jose's mayor, Sam Liccardo, said of the victims.

He confirmed in television news interviews that authorities had also responded to a fire at the home of the suspect that broke out at about the same time as the shooting.

Fire department, police and bomb squad vehicles were parked outside the suspect's house in San Jose, hours after the shooting.

An explosives-detecting robot sat in the street near the home while two bomb squad technicians entered the ranch-style house. Arson investigators and agents of the FBI and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also present.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the shooting, and his staff continued to monitor the situation while keeping in close contact with local officials to offer any assistance needed, the White House said.

"What's clear, as the president has said, is that we are suffering from an epidemic of gun violence in this country, both from mass shootings and in the lives that are being taken in daily gun violence that doesn't make national headlines," White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Wednesday's incident was the latest of at least nine deadly U.S. mass shootings that have made national headlines in the past three months.

The United States saw at least 200 mass shootings in the first 132 days of this year, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit research group.

(For a factbox on recent mass U.S. shootings, click on

)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 64 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

129K+
Followers
150K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Sam Liccardo
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#Mass Transit#Fbi#California Shooting#Police Shootings#State Police#County Police#Nbc Bay Area#The San Jose Mercury News#Transportation California#Vta#Fbi#The White House#The Gun Violence Archive#Factbox#County Sheriff#Authorities#Fire Department#Arson Investigators#Commuter Trains
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAthesfnews.com

Mass Shooting In San Jose Kills Nine People

SAN FRANCISCO — At 6:34 a.m. on May 26, a mass shooting occurred resulting in the death of eight victims and one male suspect at the Valley of Transportation and Authority building. Santa Clara County Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding gun shots near the area of 101 West...
Violent CrimesFox News

New Jersey mass shooting victim identified as healthcare worker

The woman killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a New Jersey house party was a "hardworking" healthcare staffer who came to the U.S. from Jamaica, according to her grieving family and social media. Asia Hester, 25, was shot dead along with a 30-year-old man at a birthday barbecue in southern...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Pellet-gun shooting spree targets nearly 60 drivers across California

A series of pellet-gun shootings has impacted dozens of drivers across southern California, as officials work to find the culprit.Nearly 60 drivers have reported being fired upon while driving down the 91 Freeway in Los Angeles and surrounding counties, the Los Angeles Times reports.California Highway Patrol revealed they believe the same type of weaponry was being used in all reported incidents, but officials had no further details on who could be the culprit. Investigators think the weapon being used is something small calibre, such as a BB or pellet gun.“We do believe it is coming from a moving vehicle,” said...
Boulder, COgoodmenproject.com

Re Mass Shootings an American Epidemic?

The U.S. has suffered yet another mass shooting, with a deadly attack in a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. This was the fifth mass shooting in five weeks, including a shooting at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado that took the lives of 10 people on March 22 and just days earlier, eight people were killed in a series of shootings at spas in Atlanta, Georgia. Public outcry about gun violence, gun rights and racism and what to do about these issues is high.
California Statetri-lakestribune.net

Multiple fatalities reported in California shooting, suspect killed

They said the residence caught fire before the shooting. Wednesday's incident was the latest of at least eight deadly US mass shootings in the past three months, including a string of attacks at Atlanta-area day spas in mid-March and a rampage days later that left 10 people dead at a Colorado supermarket.
San Jose, CAscttx.com

Flag Half-Staff Alert for San Jose, California Mass Shooting Victims

- Today, in accordance with the President's proclamation, all flags on public buildings and grounds should be be lowered to half-staff in remembrance and as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California and remain at half-staff until sunset, Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Violent CrimesNBC Bay Area

VTA Workers Remember 9 Colleagues Killed in Mass Shooting

Members of the Valley Transportation Authority family gathered Thursday morning to remember their nine colleagues who were killed in Wednesday's mass shooting at a rail yard. The gathering at VTA headquarters was billed as a news conference, but it felt and sounded more like a memorial. "Today is about our...
San Jose, CAsanjoseinside.com

VTA Shooting Victims Identified: All Male Transit Workers

Santa Clara County officials Wednesday evening identified the victims of the attack on the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority maintenance yard more than 12 hours earlier. The list of names—all male VTA employees—was released by the county medical examiner/ coroner’s office two hours after the county Sheriff’s Department confirmed a...
San Jose, CAMother Jones

“Rinse and Repeat”: Gavin Newsom Laments America’s Mass Shooting Epidemic

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. In a press conference responding to the shooting deaths of eight people in a San Jose rail yard this afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his weariness at the frequency of mass shootings, asking, “What the hell is going on in the United States of America?”
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

San Jose mass killer had 22,000 rounds of ammunition in his house

The San Jose mass killer had 12 guns and 22,000 rounds of ammunition inside his home, according to authorities.Samuel Cassidy, 57, shot dead nine co-workers at a Valley Transportation Authority railyard in San Jose, California, before taking his own life."Based on current evidence obtained by Sheriff’s Office Detectives at the VTA yard and the suspect’s residence, it is clear that this was a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could had Sheriff’s Deputies not made entry to stop his rampage," the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office...
California StateBirmingham Star

Gunman Kills 9 Plus Himself in California Shooting

A gunman opened fire at a California light-rail maintenance facility Wednesday, killing nine people before killing himself. Police have identified the shooter as 57-year-old Sam Cassidy, who worked at the Valley Transportation Authority facility in San Jose. Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said Cassidy took his own life as...