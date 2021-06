Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF) Green Thumb, a Vancouver and Chicago-based national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, reported revenue of $194.4 million in the first quarter, an increase of 90% year over year and its fifth consecutive quarter of positive cash flow from operations of $39.7 million. Green Thumb has quality operations and solid free cash flow generation and corporate governance, Seymour says. "They were pushing U.S. GAAP-accounting standards earlier than many relative to their peers. Investors may find the stock price for 2022 to look even cheaper as earnings quality improves and for that reason, (Green Thumb) is one of the top-weighted stocks in our portfolio," he says. Investors should consider holding tier-one stocks such as Curaleaf, Green Thumb and Trulieve for a longer period, Spatafora says.