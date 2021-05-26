Cancel
J. Cole Releases "a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e" Music Video Featuring Dave East

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter topping the Billboard 200 chart with The Off-Season album, J. Cole drops a new music video for his standout track “a p p l y i n g . p r e s s u r e.”. As the title reads, Cole dabbles into applying pressure by exposing fake wealthy rappers and showcasing his lyrical prowess. The verbose track debuted at No. 13 on the charts this week and is also currently the album’s fifth favored song charting-wise.

