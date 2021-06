The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 30 took place on Friday in Las Vegas and all 26 of the fighters scheduled to compete have made weight. In the main event, a pair of the UFC’s top-10 heavyweights clash when Ciryl Gane takes on Alexander Volkov. The undefeated Gane has won all five of his fights since joining the UFC and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos. As for Volkov, he has been red-hot as of late as well, having won three of his last four fights over Alistair Overeem, Walt Harris, and Greg Hardy. Both Gane at 245lbs and Volkov at 265lbs each successfully made weight for their main event.