Apple seeking business manager with cryptocurrency, alternative payment experience

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is seeking a business development manager focused on "alternative payment" platforms, such as digital wallets or cryptocurrency, to lead partnerships for its financial services. According to a job listing posted Wednesday, Apple is looking to hire a person to join its Apple Wallets, Payments, and Commerce (WPC) team to...

appleinsider.com
