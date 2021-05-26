2.8M Texans expected to travel by automobile this Memorial Day weekend
Travel experts are forecasting a substantial increase in the number of Texans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From May 27 through May 31, nearly three million people across the Lone Star State are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home, a 60% jump from last year. Of those three million Texans choosing to take a trip during the 5-day holiday weekend, 93% will be taking a road trip.www.itemonline.com