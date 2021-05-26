$25 Off $75 at Biossance

Pink bubble pouch lovers—﻿this sale is literally dedicated to you. Glossier is having a Friends Sale, and everything, and we mean everything, is 20 percent off. Yes, you read that right. You can stock up on your favorite Glossier products (ahem, Ultralip and Milky Oil) from now through Monday, June 14 at midnight. If you’re anything like us, you’re already making room in your medicine cabinet (maybe even a whole shelf!) for your new millennial pink favorites. Oh, and did we mention that sets are up to 38 percent off? That means you can finally get your hands on The Dewy Look set, a top-rated trio made for an ultimate glow.