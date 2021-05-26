Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Includes Fruit, Paisley & Cow Print Bikinis

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I have a lot of leggings. Probably more than I need, really. A few of them I really love, the majority I like, some are so-so, and others just don't do it for me anymore. But it's the leggings I love that all my friends and family hear me talk about nonstop. I've professed my fondness for Spanx's Booty Boost Leggings in the past, but right now, I can't stop telling everyone about this pair from Alo Yoga. They check all the boxes, from fit to quality to how I feel when I'm wearing them (like a supermodel!). They've quickly become my favorite summer leggings, and I probably have Kendall Jenner to thank for that.