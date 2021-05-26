Cancel
Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Includes Fruit, Paisley & Cow Print Bikinis

By Eliza Huber
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to spend the entire beach season decked out in Lisa Says Gah’s signature prints? As of today, you can. On Wednesday, the Instagram-favorite retailer and fashion brand launched its first foray into swimwear, in collaboration with OOKIOH, the eco-conscious, L.A.-based brand beloved by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and Hailey Bieber. The capsule collection includes three pieces — an underwire bikini top, high-waisted bikini briefs, and a square-neck maillot — each of which is available in three bold patterns — fruit print, red paisley, and a chartreuse-colored cow print.

