Lisa Says Gah x OOKIOH Swimwear Includes Fruit, Paisley & Cow Print Bikinis
Looking to spend the entire beach season decked out in Lisa Says Gah’s signature prints? As of today, you can. On Wednesday, the Instagram-favorite retailer and fashion brand launched its first foray into swimwear, in collaboration with OOKIOH, the eco-conscious, L.A.-based brand beloved by Gigi and Bella Hadid, Gabrielle Union, and Hailey Bieber. The capsule collection includes three pieces — an underwire bikini top, high-waisted bikini briefs, and a square-neck maillot — each of which is available in three bold patterns — fruit print, red paisley, and a chartreuse-colored cow print.www.refinery29.com