FDA May Not Review New COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use Requests

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The FDA, on Tuesday, said that it might decline to review and process new emergency use authorization (EUA) requests for COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of the pandemic if a company has not already begun discussions. So far, vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc...

