Will Rams extend any of their own players in 2021?

Part of the reason that the Rams might not spend any more money this year is that they’ll need cap space to roll over into 2022. According to OvertheCap, LA has roughly $6 million in effective cap space and figure should include having already signed some of their rookie class. But the current projection for 2022 has the Rams at $8.2 million over the cap, which is what will happen when you restructure so many players to get under the current salary max.