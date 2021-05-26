Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is fighting ‘brain farts’ this offseason
The 2020 season was a difficult one for the New England Patriots offense. For Jakobi Meyers, however, it was a breakout year of sorts. After opening the season as a backup player, he was able to establish himself as a starter-level contributor within the team’s offense from November on. Despite only hitting his stride until the second half of the season, Meyers ended the year as the Patriots’ leader in targets (81), catches (59) and receiving yards (729).www.patspulpit.com