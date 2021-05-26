Cancel
Medieval Chapel Discovered Beneath 17th-Century Maltese Church

By Jesse Holth
ARTnews
ARTnews
Underneath the floors of Madonna Tal-Ħniena Church in Qrendi, a village in Malta, archaeologists discovered the remnants of a chapel dating to the late Medieval period. The discovery announced by Malta’s Superintendence of Cultural Heritage came as the team completed the first phase of an archaeological study in partnership with the Restoration Directorate.

ARTnews

ARTnews

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

