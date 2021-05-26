Cancel
Databricks Enhances Data Management Capabilities with Launch of Delta Live Tables and Unity Catalog

New features help data teams streamline reliable data pipelines and easily discover and govern enterprise data assets across multiple clouds and data platforms. SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, at the Data + AI Summit, Databricks announced two new innovations that enhance its lakehouse platform through reliability, governance and scale. First, the company revealed Delta Live Tables to simplify the development and management of reliable data pipelines on Delta Lake. The company also announced Unity Catalog, a new, unified data catalog that makes it easy to discover and govern all of an organization's data assets, with a complete view of data across clouds and existing catalogs. The Unity Catalog is underpinned by Delta Sharing, a new open source protocol for secure data sharing also announced by Databricks today. It allows organizations to use Unity Catalog to also manage secure data sharing with business partners and data exchanges, further emphasizing the flexibility provided by an open lakehouse platform.

