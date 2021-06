The Duke of Cambridge is celebrating his 39th birthday, a day after attending a running event with two of his children on Father’s Day.The official Royal Family Twitter account wished Prince William a happy birthday, posting four photographs of the duke from various of his royal engagements.🎈Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/9NB5klLpqN— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 21, 2021Prince William and his eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte made a surprise appearance to cheer on runners in a race at Sandringham Estate on Sunday.The Run Sandringham event invited hundreds of runners to either...