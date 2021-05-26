The Zora Enemy — More Than the Standard Monster?
The Zora stand out as one of the more prominent races in the Zelda series, second only to the Hylians, and arguably in equal position to that of the Gorons. When mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind is likely to be Princess Ruto from Ocarina of Time, or the Champion Mipha from Breath of the Wild. Both NPC’s are prominent figures from their time, forming part of their own royal family and cementing the fact that their species are distinctly civilized, and at a base level, evolved. But was this always the case? Was there a time when the Zora were little more than a standard enemy? Or could it be argued that the Zora form of monstrosity still beheld the capacity to think as a people?www.zeldadungeon.net