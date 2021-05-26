Cancel
Lakeland Christian School counselor charged with DUI, child abuse after crash

By Jeff Jones
At around 11:00 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash that had occurred at the intersection of Clubhouse Road and Live Oak Road in unincorporated south Lakeland. Medina, who was driving a silver 2016 Kia Sorrento westbound on Clubhouse Road where it terminates at Live Oak Road, had driven through Live Oak Road and off the roadway and through a fence before her car came to rest near a tree in a residential backyard. No other vehicles were involved.

