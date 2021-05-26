Lakeland Christian School counselor charged with DUI, child abuse after crash

These items are from Niles Police Department incident reports. The Niles Journal publishes this police blotter every Wednesday. Adrian Velazquez, 27, of the 9400 block of Terrace Place in Des Plaines, was charged with possession of cannabis at 5:56 p.m. Friday, May 28. He was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for alleged traffic violations at Golf Road and Western Avenue. Velazquez was allegedly in possession of suspected cannabis. The driver of the car, Oscar Hernandez, 23, of the 9400 block of Margail Avenue in Des Plaines, was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license.