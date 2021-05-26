Cancel
Amazon Buys MGM, The Studio Behind ‘James Bond’ and ‘Rocky’

By Matt Singer
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a move that will shake up the entire film and TV industry, Amazon has announced it will purchase the MGM film company, in a deal worth a whopping $8.45 billion. The main appeal of the acquisition, according to The New York Times, is MGM’s film library, which Amazon can use to bolster its Amazon Prime Video streaming service. While MGM sold off much of their vintage library (including titles like The Wizard of Oz and Singin’ in the Rain) many years ago, they still control “4,000 older movies, including pre-1986 films that come from two MGM divisions, United Artists and Orion.” The franchises they do control include several very lucrative ones, like Rocky, RoboCop, and the catalog of James Bond, which have been released by United Artists since the franchise’s earliest days in the 1960s.

K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas.

Person
Barbara Broccoli
Chris Pratt
#Rocky#Mgm#Mgm Television#Amazon Video#Hollywood#The Studio Behind#The New York Times#United Artists#Orion#The Handmaid S Tale#Mgm S Tv#Classic Mgm Movies#Buying Mgm#Bond Movies#Amazon Prime#Films#Television Spinoffs#Franchises#Company#Video Streaming
