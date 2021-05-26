Cancel
New York City, NY

Bitcoin edges back from $40,000 as volatility lingers

By Metro US
Metro International
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, before edging off its highs, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down. Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904, before easing back to around $38,797 at...

