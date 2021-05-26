Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans’ Number One-Rated Attraction Now Has a Top Hotel -The Higgins

By Michael Patrick Shiels
goworldtravel.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’d anticipated feeling emotional…but I didn’t expect to be hit so hard, so fast, when touring the National World War II Museum. Afterall, I was born in the late 60’s – more than 20 years after the conclusion of the Second World War – and while I had reverence and appreciation, the era of dancing to Glenn Miller numbers played by an orchestra at the USO was the musty stuff of faded black-and-white photos. But it didn’t take all of the 32,000 square-feet of immersive exhibits ranked the top attraction in New Orleans to grab my heart. It took just one. The very first one.

www.goworldtravel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
California State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plants#D Day#Omaha Beach#Chicago#Fitness Center#Uso#Americans#Navy#The New Hotel Becker#The Higgins Hotel#Douglas Manufacturing#Knoxville Journal#Solomon Victory Theater#Hilton#One Rated Attraction#Higgins Hotel#Museum Visitors#Museum Goers#St Louis#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
Related
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Newcomb Art Museum to Reopen to the Public, May 22

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Newcomb Art Museum is pleased to announce it is reopening to the public on Saturday, May 22 with the exhibition Transcommunality, featuring the work of multi-disciplinary artist and activist, Laura Anderson Barbata. Transcommunality opened to the public virtually on January 19, 2021, and is on display through October 2, 2021. The museum will be open Saturday through Tuesday, 10 am to 4 pm this summer. Entrance is free but timed tickets required; information can be found at newcombartmuseum.tulane.edu.
New Orleans, LAverylocal.com

Here’s your guide to Indian Food in New Orleans

From curry to chaat, trying new foods is a great way to travel without a passport. Here in New Orleans, we’re fortunate to live in a city that draws on the culinary traditions of many places. In the last few years, Indian cuisine has begun to take off here. Whether you’re looking for something on the traditional end, more casual, or somewhere in the middle, you’re sure to find the perfect place to get your fix. Here are a few spots to get you started.
Louisiana Statespectrumnews1.com

Nancy Silverton shares thoughts on fine dining's fate in LA

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles County restaurants are currently allowed to welcome customers inside at 50% capacity. According to OpenTable, the number of seated diners from reservations went down 100% in 2019. Now, from the beginning of May, 2021, the website has reported a 60% improvement. Many new restaurants are...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana

There’s a little slice of Highway 3049 in Louisiana that transforms into quite the scenic byway when thousands of sunflowers bloom every summer. Gas up the car and don’t forget your camera, because you’re not doing to want to let the season pass you by without checking out the Sunflower Trail Festival in Gilliam. Timing […] The post See Thousands Of Sunflowers In Bloom Along The Sunflower Trail In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

See new opening date for Cool Zoo; how to reserve tickets

Audubon's Cool Zoo, the popular water park inside the New Orleans zoo, will reopen on June 16 after being closed last season because of COVID-19, officials announced Monday. The Cool Zoo will follow a Wednesday-through-Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, when the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The attraction is slated to close for the season on Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Historical Date Night

We always advocate for a good date night at “Let Them Eat Cake.” After the year we’ve all had, it’s important to check in with your spouse-to-be and add a little fun into the mix. As the city begins to loosen coronavirus restrictions, more events are popping up around New Orleans.
New Orleans, LAwaterwaysjournal.net

Rising River Brings Restrictions

Daytime temperatures in south Louisiana are inching up toward typical summertime highs, and so too are water levels on the Lower Mississippi River and connected waterways. As of May 13, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans was at about 11.5 feet and forecast to continue rising for about a week. When the Carrollton Gage rises above 11 feet, the New Orleans Engineer District initiates its Phase I flood fight, which involves weekly levee inspections within the district’s area of responsibility and construction restrictions within 1,500 feet of levees. The river in New Orleans was not forecast to come close to the 15-foot threshold that triggers Phase II flood fight measures.
New Orleans, LANOLA.com

'Sisters with Transistors' profiles women pioneers of electronic music

Footage from a New York art gallery in 1974 shows Suzanne Ciani setting up three large electronic consoles with extruding connecting wires piled and looped like spaghetti. A well-dressed audience sits on the floor as she adjusts knobs to elicit electronic music from the equipment. Director Lisa Rovner’s documentary “Sisters...
New Orleans, LAnolaweekend.com

Audubon announces Cool Zoo and Lazy River opening date for 2021 season

Audubon Zoo’s popular water attractions, Cool Zoo and Gator Run lazy river, will reopen on June 16 for the 2021 season, Audubon Nature Institute announced in a release. This marks the first time Cool Zoo will reopen after being closed for a year due to the pandemic. This year, the attractions will open on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule until Aug. 7, after which the water park will return to a weekends-only schedule. The water park is scheduled to close for the 2021 season on Labor Day, Sept. 6.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

The Garden District Book Shop Hosts International Launch of “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies To Create Stronger Connections”

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – “Ignition: Superior Communication Strategies to Create Stronger Connections,” by author Matthew L. Moseley and Routledge/Taylor & Francis publishing is a book of dispatches from the front lines of communication strategy launching on June 4. To celebrate its release, The Garden District Book Shop will host a special live, in-person event with the author on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 6:00 PM in the atrium of The Rink (2727 Prytania Street.)
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Dooky Chase’s Will Use $40K from AMEX to Combat Street Flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Dooky Chase’s Restaurant has received a $40,000 grant from American Express as part of the “Backing Historic Small Restaurants” grant program. Owners of the storied Orleans Avenue restaurant, which opened its doors in 1941, will use the money to install permeable paving and make other improvements. Quoting...
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

See which Baton Rouge casino was the state's biggest winner in April

The three riverboat casinos in Baton Rouge brought in nearly $26.4 million during April, a 13.4% increase over what the properties bought in during March. Statewide, the 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $235.8 million during April, according to figures released Monday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s a 4.8% increase over the $225.1 million gambling properties generated during March.