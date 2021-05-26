New Orleans’ Number One-Rated Attraction Now Has a Top Hotel -The Higgins

I’d anticipated feeling emotional…but I didn’t expect to be hit so hard, so fast, when touring the National World War II Museum. Afterall, I was born in the late 60’s – more than 20 years after the conclusion of the Second World War – and while I had reverence and appreciation, the era of dancing to Glenn Miller numbers played by an orchestra at the USO was the musty stuff of faded black-and-white photos. But it didn’t take all of the 32,000 square-feet of immersive exhibits ranked the top attraction in New Orleans to grab my heart. It took just one. The very first one.