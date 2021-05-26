Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks close modestly higher after choppy day on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pZbOX_0aC7xom400

A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks closing higher Wednesday, reversing much of the S&P 500's modest pullback the day before.

The benchmark index ended just under 0.2% higher after wavering between small gains and losses. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending made solid gains. Communication and financial stocks also helped lift the market. The S&P 500's gains were tempered by declines in health care, technology and other stocks.

Smaller company stocks continued to outgain the rest of the market as they've done all year. Treasury yields mostly edged higher.

Markets have been bumpy over the last few days as investors move past a stellar corporate earnings season and await additional clues on economic growth and inflation, which has been rising.

“That’s just going to be the state of the market environment for some time to come,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

The S&P 500 rose 7.86 points to 4,195.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which turned 125 years old Wednesday, gained 10.59 points, or less than 0.1%, to 34,323.05. The blue-chip index swung between a gain of 97 points and a 41-point slide. The Nasdaq added 80.82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,738. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 43.52 points, or 2%, to 2,249.27.

The S&P 500 hit an all-time high on May 7th, but then fell for two straight weeks heading into this week. The index is on track for a gain this week of about 1%.

Investors bid up shares in several retailers that delivered strong quarterly report cards. Dick’s Sporting Goods jumped 16.9% after reporting a surge in first-quarter sales and solid earnings as team sports returned. Urban Outfitters rose 10% and Abercrombie & Fitch climbed 7.8% on similarly strong financial results.

Retailers, hotels and cruise lines are poised for growth as more people get back to some semblance of normal with vaccinations increasing and the pandemic seemingly receding.

The next key economic update is set for Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its latest GDP report for the first quarter. Economists are expecting a huge rebound in 2021 and results from the beginning of the year will give Wall Street a clearer picture moving forward.

The growing economy has also raised inflation concerns, though analysts expect that much of the increase will be tied to economic growth and will be digestible. Concern centers around stronger inflation prompting governments and central banks to roll back economic stimulus and change course on interest rates. Federal Reserve officials have said that they see no need yet to change course.

Bond yields, which rose sharply earlier in the year, remained relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.58% from 1.56% from late Tuesday.

“Investors need to stop worrying about short-term concerns around The Fed and inflation,” Hooper said. “That’s really creating a lot of the churn we’re seeing.”

Online retail giant Amazon is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the aim of filling its video streaming service with more shows to watch. The announcement left the stock little changed.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia were broadly higher.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
49K+
Followers
48K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Gdp#Growth Stocks#Stock Trading#S P 500#Global Stocks#Invesco#Nasdaq#Sporting Goods#Urban Outfitters#Abercrombie Fitch#The Commerce Department#Mgm#The Associated Press#Solid Gains#Investors#Declines#Treasury Yields#Bond Yields#Solid Earnings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Amazon
Related
Stocksaudacy.com

US stock indexes veer lower, while 'meme' stocks swing again

Stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the last half-hour of trading Wednesday, leaving major indexes with modest losses. The S&P 500 lost 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq held up somewhat better, ending down just 0.1%. Several stocks championed by hordes of online investors made more erratic moves, and several of them including Clover Health ended with sharp losses. Wendy’s sank 12.7% after soaring 25.9% a day earlier. Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.49% from 1.52% a day earlier.
Stocksaudacy.com

US indexes end lower; more volatility for online favorites

A slide in banks and industrial companies nudged stocks on Wall Street to modest losses Wednesday after an early gain faded in the last half-hour of trading. Stocks championed by hordes of online retail investors, the “meme” stocks as they have become known, were volatile once again. The S&P 500...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street reverses, closing lower ahead of inflation report

NEW YORK, June 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks ended lower on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains as institutional investors awaited inflation data for clues as to when the U.S. Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy. The retail “meme stock” craze continued unabated. The S&P 500 flirted with a...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street opens higher after inflation, jobless claims data

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, shrugging off a bigger-than-expected jump in May consumer prices that raised concerns of early policy tightening by the Federal Reserve, while another report showed the labor market remained under pressure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.37 points, or 0.16%, at the...
StocksZacks.com

ETF Areas in Focus on Wall Street's Inflation Data Jitters

Inflation worries are keeping Wall Street in a tight spot. Notably, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 indexes were mostly flat on Jun 8. Investors are desperately waiting for the latest reading on inflation levels. It is worth noting here that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May will be announced on Jun 10. According to a CNBC article, the CPI is projected to increase 4.7% year over year, per Dow Jones.
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo

S&P 500 beginning to wedge up against significant levels. Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo. It’s been difficult getting a handle on stocks as momentum is lacking and big levels are coming into play. The S&P 500 is stuck up against record highs while the March 2020 trend-line continues to close in as support.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Rise as Wall Street Shakes Off Hot Inflation Report

Stocks were higher Thursday as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 203 points, or 0.59%, to 34,650, the S&P 500 was up 0.38% and the Nasdaq gained 0.08%. Consumer prices last month increased...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with the S&P (.SPX) and the Dow...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street muted, Clover Health leads "meme" rally

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Indexes all flat (Updates to midday) June 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes were flat on Tuesday as investors took to the sidelines ahead of key inflation data this week, while Clover Health led a rally among popular social media stocks.
Stockseconomies.com

US stocks open higher as bond yields fall

Most of the US stock indices rose on Wednesday, as investors focused on the US Treasury bond yields movement, ahead of the release of key data in the US. Ahead of a bond auction later today, the 10-year US Treasury yield fell below 1.5% for the first time since May 7.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Dow, S&P 500 Slip Further From Record Highs

Stocks are struggling to make another run at record highs at midday, after falling just short in the previous session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down 77 points, extending this morning's losses. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are both muted this afternoon.
StocksDailyFx

S&P Stirs Near Highs, Russell 2000 Breakout Ahead of Inflation, FOMC

The S&P 500 sits just below the all-time-high while the Russell 2000 appears a bit more vulnerable to pullback themes. A big set of drivers is coming into the limelight in the US, and that’s the Thursday release of CPI numbers ahead of next Wednesday’s FOMC announcement. The run in...