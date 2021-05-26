Cancel
Monterey, CA

Photos: Monterey Farmers Market reblooms

By David Royal
Monterey County Herald
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonterey’s Farmers Market on Alvarado Street was back open for business Tuesday. Many shoppers seemed to be happy (it was hard to tell behind the mandatory masks) to have a tradition restored.

www.montereyherald.com
Monterey, CA
Monterey, CA
Business
#Monterey Farmers Market#Alvarado Street#Shoppers#Business
