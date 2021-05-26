Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jalen Hurts Is Trying His Hardest To Sell It! And Im Buying It!

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt doesn’t matter if you were the biggest Carson Wentz fan, or a Carson Wentz “hater” because there’s one thing we can all agree on, and that’s the fact that Jalen Hurts is selling it! What is “it” you ask? Jalen Hurts is selling you on getting excited about watching Eagles football. Getting excited over a Jalen Hurts led football team.

975thefanatic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Wentz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles Football#American Football#Alabama Devonta Smith#The Philadelphia Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles are making mistake by not contacting Steven Nelson

Steven Nelson #22, Pittsburgh Steelers (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) There are two sides to every story. Here’s one side of this one. The top guy on the Philadelphia Eagles depth chart at the cornerback position is Darius Slay. Once you get past him, however, you can ask about ten concerning questions about everyone else, and no one has a definite answer on any of them.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Passes Away!

One thing we try to cover extensively on Pro Sports extra is the passing of athletes in professional sports. While it is something that is never fun to do, we still feel it is important to report the news. Unfortunately last month, one in particular slipped through the cracks and...
NFLAtlantic City Press

Eagles sign Nick Mullens, another potential backup quarterback for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles added another backup quarterback with starting experience Monday morning by signing Nick Mullens. The 26-year-old has started 16 games in three seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, eight games as an undrafted rookie in 2018 and eight more last season. One of his starts last year was a prime-time loss against the Eagles because Jimmy Garoppolo was sidelined with an ankle injury. The 49ers went 2-6 in games Mullens started last year, although it’s worth noting San Francisco was decimated by injuries for most of those games.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz appear multiple times on “The worst NFL QBs for every type of throw” list

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Without the blitz: Eagles quarterbacks in general. You’d generally think that most quarterbacks would fare well when they’re not blitzed, but the caveat on such plays is that with four or fewer pass-rushers coming after you, you’re also going to have to deal with more defenders in coverage. That isn’t beneficial for some quarterbacks, and two of them played for the Eagles last season. Against four or fewer pass-rushers in 2020, Carson Wentz completed 188 of 328 passes for 2008 yards, 1,266 air yards, 11 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a passer rating of 72.6. When Wentz was cast aside in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts, things didn’t get any better. Hurts completed 55 of 110 passes for 778 yards, 450 air yards, two touchdowns, four interceptions, and a passer rating of 64.1. The combination of a static passing offense and quarterbacks who struggle to read more complex coverages is not a recipe for success. [...] Without pressure: Eagles quarterbacks in general. And, here we are again with these guys. As Wentz and Hurts struggled when they weren’t blitzed, they also came up short when they weren’t pressured. From a clean pocket, Wentz completed 194 of 295 passes for 2,053 yards, 1,244 air yards, 12 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 85.3. Hurts had a rating of 85.1 without pressure, completing 56 of 93 passes for 692 yards, 324 air yards, three touchdowns and two picks. A passer rating in the 85s sounds like a pretty good deal, but when you consider that 21 starting quarterbacks had a passer rating over 100 without pressure last season, it doesn’t quite work out. Dwayne Haskins had the worst passer rating without pressure at 78.5, and Wentz finished second-worst.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking NFL's top 10 quarterbacks of 2021: Patrick Mahomes No. 1; Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford miss the cut

Arguably no NFL offseason has displayed the power of the quarterback position like this one. An all-time great in Tom Brady celebrated a Super Bowl title after leaving his former dynasty for greener (Tampa) pastures. Another, Aaron Rodgers, appears to be angling for a similar career move. Two former first-rounders in Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford successfully bargained for fresh starts via trade. A couple of other stars in Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson either flirted with or are still seeking the same. It's no wonder, either, considering how important (and expensive) QBs are in a passing league.
NFLNBC Sports

Carson Wentz sees “something special brewing” with Colts

Quarterback Carson Wentz‘s attempt to rebound with the Colts will be one of this season’s leading storylines and there’s been nothing but confidence from head coach Frank Reich about Wentz’s ability to regain the form he lost with the Eagles last year. One of the things that Reich has stressed...
NFLNBC Philadelphia

5 Reasons Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Will Be a More Accurate Passer in 2021

5 reasons Jalen Hurts will be a more accurate QB in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The number jumps out at you: 52 percent. That was Jalen Hurts’ completion percentage this past season after replacing Carson Wentz, and it was lowest in the NFL in 2020 among quarterback who threw at least 100 passes. Nobody was close. Jake Luten had the next-lowest completion percentage at 54.6 percent, and if you have no idea who that is, he was a rookie 6th-round pick who started three games in November for the Jaguars.