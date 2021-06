Today at approximately 11:23 a.m., police responded to the front parking lot of South Eugene High School for a vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Police received information that a sedan traveling westbound on East 19th Avenue was turning into the lot and crashed into a pickup truck that was traveling eastbound. During the collision, two pedestrians were subsequently struck and both were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. All involved were students. Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.