TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County Superior Court Judges on Tuesday issued an order lifting the mask mandate at the courthouse for anyone who is fully vaccinated. The order specifies that “persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as defined by the CDC may enter and occupy public spaces at the Courthouses in Vigo County without wearing a face covering.” The CDC defines a “fully vaccinated” as being two weeks after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine series or two weeks after receiving a single-dose vaccine.