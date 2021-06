Marshfield Medical Center security staff requested police for assistance with a 43-year-old Marshfield male who was creating a disturbance and making threats. After resisting with officers the male was taken into custody and transported to the Wood Co Jail. Charges of Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Disorderly Conduct, and Bail Jumping will be requested through the Wood Co DA’s Office. A probation hold was also placed on the male.