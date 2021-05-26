Cancel
Alexandria, VA

Alexandria Mails 2021 First Half Real Estate Tax Bills

Alexandria Mails 2021 First Half Real Estate Tax Bills

The City of Alexandria has mailed bills for the first half 2021 real estate tax, refuse fee and stormwater utility fee to all property owners and/or mortgage companies. The 2021 real estate tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessed value. The first half 2021 refuse fee is $230.00 and the second half 2021 refuse fee is $242.11. The first half 2021 stormwater utility fee is $105.00 and the second half 2021 stormwater utility fee is $140.00.

First half real estate tax and fee payments are due Tuesday, June 15. Late payment penalty and interest will be assessed on all real estate taxes and fees that are not paid or postmarked by the due date. The late payment penalty is five percent of the tax if paid by June 30, 2021, and 10 percent of the tax if paid on or after July 1, 2021, or $10, whichever is greater. The late payment penalty is 10 percent of the refuse fee. Interest on tax and late payment penalty accrues at an annual rate of 10 percent for the first year and five percent for each year thereafter, beginning June 16, 2021, and continues until the entire outstanding balance is paid. Interest accrues on unpaid refuse fees at an annual rate of 10 percent and stormwater utility fees at an annual rate of 6 percent, beginning June 16, 2021.There is no late payment penalty on stormwater utility fee.

In May 2021, all property owners will be billed for half of the Stormwater Utility Fee as a separate line item on the real estate tax bill, with the next half of the annual fee billed in October 2021. To appeal the Stormwater Utility Fee with the Director of the Department of Transportation and Environmental Services, please submit a Stormwater Utility Fee Appeal and Adjustment Request Form by June 15, 2021. Forms will be available after May 15 on the City’s website at alexandriava.gov/Stormwater, and at the Stormwater Management Division, 2900‐B Business Center Drive, Alexandria, VA 22314.

The Code of Virginia does not allow for waiver of tax, penalty, or interest due to inability to pay or failure to receive a tax bill. Property owners who do not receive a real estate tax bill in the mail and do not have their real estate taxes paid by their mortgage companies should contact the City’s Treasury Division at payments@alexandriava.gov, or call 703.746.4800, to request a bill before June 15. Detailed real estate tax balances and payment history are available 24-hours a day on the City’s website at realestate.alexandriava.gov. Property owners who changed their mailing address but did not previously report this change to the City can update their address by contacting the Office of Real Estate Assessment at realestate@alexandriava.gov to ensure that future bills and correspondence are mailed to the correct address.

In-person hours for payments at the Treasury Division, City Hall, 301 King Street, Room 1510, are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A drop box on the Royal Street side of City Hall is available 24 hours a day. Additional information about the City’s real estate tax is available on the Finance Department website at alexandriava.gov/RealEstateTax. Information on real estate assessments, appeals, or updating the property owner’s mailing address is available from the Office of Real Estate Assessment at alexandriava.gov/RealEstate. Information on payments, late payment penalty, and interest can be obtained through the Alexandria Tax Guide at alexandriava.gov/TaxGuide or by contacting the Treasury Division. Information on the stormwater utility fee is available at alexandriava.gov/Stormwater.

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 703.746.3907.

###

This news release is available at www.alexandriava.gov/122528.

