Good news if you’ve been waffling about getting bangs: A new style is taking over, and it might be the most low-maintenance look yet. Welcome the wispy bang, which is exactly what it sounds like. In fact, think of it as more of a guideline than a distinct style. “Wispy bangs are such a beautiful accent for any hair type and can give you a lot more versatility, especially if you don't want to commit to a full, thick fringe,” explains celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who works with the Kardashians and Adriana Lima. Plus, the stylist adds, “Since they're super light and airy, this kind of cut can be pulled off by anyone.”