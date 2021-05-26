Cancel
Ventnor City, NJ

Bicyclist charged for drugs after eluding police

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 15 days ago
VENTNOR CITY, NJ – On Wednesday morning at 4:08 a.m., Officer Gabriel Henao was on patrol on the Ventnor City Boardwalk in the area of Surrey Avenues when he observed a male riding a bicycle and pulling another bicycle. While speaking to the subject, the male discarded drug paraphernalia from his person and fled on foot. The male was quickly located and placed into custody. He was identified as David P. Raza, 42, from Ventnor City NJ.

Shore News Network

Shore News Network

ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

