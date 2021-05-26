Peter Weber Calls Kelley Flanagan ‘Calculated’ and ‘Disingenuous’: She Was ‘Trying to Push for a Headline’

Peter Weber is telling his side of the story with the Kelley Flanagan breakup. The two parted ways at the end of 2020 after dating for most of the year during the coronavirus pandemic. While they met prior to him being the lead of The Bachelor, she still went on his season and competed for a relationship with him. Weber ended up choosing Hannah Ann Sluss in the end of the show, before breaking up with her to be with Madison Prewett. Weber and Prewett didn’t work out either, and he subsequently picked things back up with Flanagan. But now, they’re both speaking out about what really went down in their breakup.