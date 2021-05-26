‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

Cards on the table: Cruella DeVil is my absolute favorite villain. When I was a kid, I watched 101 Dalmatians over and over and I fell in love with Cruella’s fabulous badassery…. and of course her car and driving skills. I’m gonna be honest, I was pretty skeptical when I heard that Emma Stone was going to be playing her. Glenn Close did such an incredible job in both live action remakes that it was difficult for me to imagine anyone else playing her. And to be honest, I was having trouble picturing Stone playing Cruella in a quality manner…. BUT I must say that she impressed me as a young Cruella. I was impressed by more than Stone though, I was impressed by the vast majority of the film.