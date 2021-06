Most people have probably never heard of Lucid Motors, or its first production electric vehicle (EV), the Air, something the company's CEO, Peter Rawlinson acknowledged to me in a conversation we had last week ahead of the opening for the company's newest design studio in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan. Last year, I had a chance to see the Lucid Air in person and the thought I kept coming back to is that even if that's true, it has to have caught the attention of Tesla's founder and CEO, Elon Musk.