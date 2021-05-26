Opinion: Science should prevail over politics for public health
In late April, the Food and Drug Administration announced its intention to begin the process of banning menthol flavors in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars. As public health researchers, we applaud the FDA’s actions as important steps and indications that, as a country, we are headed in the right direction when it comes to relying on science to address the devastating public health burden of combustible tobacco use.www.greenwichtime.com