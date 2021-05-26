Old Man Strength, That Staal She Wrote, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We know that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have a different rule book than the regular season in the NHL. We’ve agreed to this for many, many years as fans and the players know that the game is going to be called differently. Referees in the postseason tend to swallow their whistles and let the game play out, more than calling the game by the rule book and potentially making a call late in a game that could swing the momentum drastically from one team to another, or even cost a team a game-winning goal. In last night’s Game Two between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, we again saw this postseason how the refs, by not wanting to influence the outcome of the game, influenced the outcome of the game.