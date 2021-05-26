Old Man Strength, That Staal She Wrote, and Other Blackhawks Bullets
After seeing the Edmonton Oilers get swept by the Winnipeg Jets, teams are on upset alert in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although, credit where it’s due for the Jets, they did exactly what they needed to shutdown the Oilers and exploit their weaknesses in their four-game effort. They shouldn’t be put down. But with the Carolina Hurricanes in a tied series with the Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders already leading the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in their series, another four-seed had an opportunity to take control of their matchup. That wouldn’t be the case.www.bleachernation.com