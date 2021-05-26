Old Man Strength, That Staal She Wrote, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAfter seeing the Edmonton Oilers get swept by the Winnipeg Jets, teams are on upset alert in these Stanley Cup Playoffs. Although, credit where it’s due for the Jets, they did exactly what they needed to shutdown the Oilers and exploit their weaknesses in their four-game effort. They shouldn’t be put down. But with the Carolina Hurricanes in a tied series with the Nashville Predators and the New York Islanders already leading the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in their series, another four-seed had an opportunity to take control of their matchup. That wouldn’t be the case.

NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Flames, Flyers, Oilers, Sabres, Canadiens, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames are vehemently denying anything related to rumors that forward Matthew Tkachuk is looking to leave the team. Meanwhile, there is talk the Philadelphia Flyers have eyes on a number of different defensemen. One scribe looks at comparable contracts for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and thinks the deal could come down to term, and the Buffalo Sabres asking price for Jack Eichel is reportedly “crazy.” Finally, was Corey Perry almost not a part of the Montreal Canadiens playoff push?
NHLbleachernation.com

Tied In Tampa, Where The Rules Are Made Up and Too Many Men Don’t Matter, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

We know that the Stanley Cup Playoffs have a different rule book than the regular season in the NHL. We’ve agreed to this for many, many years as fans and the players know that the game is going to be called differently. Referees in the postseason tend to swallow their whistles and let the game play out, more than calling the game by the rule book and potentially making a call late in a game that could swing the momentum drastically from one team to another, or even cost a team a game-winning goal. In last night’s Game Two between the New York Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning, we again saw this postseason how the refs, by not wanting to influence the outcome of the game, influenced the outcome of the game.
NHLbleachernation.com

Happy Father’s Day, Pulock To The Recuse, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Be sure to send in your questions for Monday’s Mailbag segment! Use the hashtag #BNHawksMailbag on Twitter or send them to Mario.tirabassi at bleacher nation dot com! Can’t wait to see what you have for me this week. • What a night it was last night for the New York...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, what’s next for the Vegas Golden Knights? After losing to the Montreal Canadiens, how much change should everyone expect the organization to make? Meanwhile, are the Buffalo Sabres any closer to naming their new head coach and what’s the latest on Jack Eichel? There is a push to bring in Bruce Boudreau as an assistant in Toronto, and could the San Jose Sharks be thinking about moving Evander Kane?
NHLbleachernation.com

Armia’s Army, Caufield’s Not So Small Impact, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So the Montreal Canadiens are going to be a formidable opponent for the Vegas Golden Knights after all, eh? After dropping Game One to the Golden Knights 4-1, the Canadiens stormed back in Game Two to even the series heading back to Montreal. We got ourselves a series on both ends of the Stanley Cup Semifinal bracket and I’m here for it.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, Spezza & More Hyman Rumors

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some of the news emerging from the Maple Leafs’ organization. As well, I’ll look at and comment about a new rumor that suggests Zach Hyman will likely be moving on to another NHL team. Item One: Auston Matthews’...
NHLbleachernation.com

Canadiens Take Series Lead, Bleacher Nation in the Wild, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

So I won’t lie to you, for the first time this postseason, I watched zero minutes of Stanley Cup Playoff hockey last night. But I have a good reason (more down below). • In Game Three of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series between Vegas and Montreal, it took extra time, but the Canadiens were able to come up huge at home in overtime with a 3-2 win to take a 2-1 series lead. I know we’ve gone back and forth on this all postseason, but I think we can call the Canadiens for real. Like, they are for real a Cup contender after taking more wins from the Golden Knights than I, and the majority of people expected.
NHLbleachernation.com

Lightning and Habs on the Cusp, Nylander Exempt, Foley’s Final Season, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

From Pat Foley, Alex Nylander, and more allegations against the organization, it’s been an eventful 18 hours or so for the Chicago Blackhawks, all while the Montreal Canadiens took care of the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five and are now one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since winning the Cup in 1993, the last Stanley Cup won by a Canadian team.
NHLbleachernation.com

Eight Is Enough, Reichel Recognized In Europe, June 22nd Is A Good Day, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

The Tampa Bay Lightning took one of the most commanding 3-2 series leads in recent memory last night with an 8-0 drubbing of the New York Islanders in Game Five of their Stanley Cup Playoff Semifinal series. One of the most dominant and lop-sided wins of these Playoffs, the Lightning are one win away from heading back to the Stanley Cup Final to defend their 2020 crown.
NHLNHL

How Canadiens got to Stanley Cup Final

The Montreal Canadiens have an opportunity to win the Stanley Cup for the 24th time since entering the NHL in 1917. The Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday. Montreal, which also won the Cup in 1916, one year prior to the founding of the NHL, has won it 24 times, the most in the NHL; the Toronto Maple Leafs (13) and Detroit Red Wings (11) are the only other teams to win the Cup more than six times.
NHLbleachernation.com

Islanders Force Game Seven, Remembering Those 17 Seconds, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

Remember when I started off yesterday’s bullets by saying that the Chicago Blackhawks had a pretty interesting 18 hours. Well it didn’t gets any better yesterday. Honestly, I’m not sure how much ya’ll can expect to see or hear from me today. It’s getting really taxing to keep up with this franchise at the moment. Today is the eight-year anniversary of the Blackhawks winning the 2013 Stanley Cup in dramatic fashion, a memory I’ll always cherish, and yet all the energy I can muster up about it is a half-hearted “wooo.” Yeah, this organization’s behind the scenes operation has really gotten me to this point. It sucks.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs Should Learn From Montreal Canadiens

As a fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs this is hard to say, but congratulations to the Montreal Canadiens for advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals. If you would have told hockey fans on May 25th that the Montreal Canadiens were heading to the Stanley Cup Finals, they would have laughed in your face. After being down 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the First Round, their season looked over.
NHLbleachernation.com

Canadiens and Lightning Set for Stanley Cup Final, Things Getting Worse for Chicago, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

I know the headline says, “… And Other Blackhawks Bullets,” but let’s have an honest moment here: is there any other news surrounding the Blackhawks that matters right now other than the alleged cover-up of the sexual assault, abuse, and harassment incidents involving former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich and the team’s handling of those allegations? No.
NHLBleacher Report

2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final: B/R Staff Predictions

One team has defied the odds and the experts' projections to go on a magical run to the Stanley Cup Final. The other team is the defending champion, showing its class and pedigree throughout the postseason before surviving a taxing semifinal series. Both the Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning...
NHLNHL

Canadiens really are underdogs against Lightning in Stanley Cup Final

TAMPA -- The Montreal Canadiens have the right attitude entering the 2021 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. "We believe that we aren't the underdog," assistant coach Luke Richardson said Sunday on Stanley Cup Final media day. But make no mistake: The Canadiens are the underdogs. By some...
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

NHL Roundup: Canadiens reach Final, Kucherov doubtful for Game 7, Kraken reveal coach, and more

The Montreal Canadiens will be heading to their first Final appearance since 1993. Thanks to their Game 6 OT victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Artturi Lehkonen scored in overtime and the Montreal Canadiens punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1993 with a 3-2 victory over the visiting Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Fans brawl during Lightning-Islanders Game 7 (Video)

A brawl took place in the lower bowl of Amalie Arena during Game 7 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on Friday. The 2021 Stanley Cup Final will take place this upcoming Monday, and we know that the Montreal Canadiens will be participating thanks to their Game 6 victory in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Canadiens had to wait for their opponents, as the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the New York Islanders for Game 7 on Friday night.