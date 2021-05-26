Cancel
Lawyer Out Of Reach? Kim Kardashian Bombs Baby Bar Exam

Things are not looking good for Kim Kardashian and her journey to becoming a lawyer. Turns out, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star flunked her baby bar exam. Keeping up with the Kardashians fans have been anxiously watching Kim K’s journey to becoming a lawyer on the new season of the show. A few weeks ago, they saw Kim take the baby bar exam. She confidently said she thinks she passed. Her family even threw her a party. Kim notes that this exam is just as hard as the regular bar exam.

