Lawyer Out Of Reach? Kim Kardashian Bombs Baby Bar Exam

Kim Kardashian has taken out a temporary restraining order against a man she accuses of stalking and harassing her for months, TMZ reports. The reality TV star said Charles Peter Zelenoff, 32, has taken multiple videos of the exterior of her house, despite her efforts to keep her home address private following a 2016 robbery at gunpoint in Paris that saw her bound and gagged by five men. Zelenoff, whom Kardashian referred to as a “stalker,” has also allegedly posted online about his desire to be in a relationship with her, his mounting frustrations at being unable to do so, and his desire to get inside her house. He has also been convicted of battery twice, according to Kardashian’s lawyer. A judge granted the temporary order Friday, forcing Zelenoff to stay 100 yards away from Kardashian.