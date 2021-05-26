Justin Cooper’s Consistency Since Turning Pro Led to 2021 250SX West Title

Today’s question: Which driver needs to pile on the points during the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit doubleheader this Saturday and Sunday on Belle Isle, and why?. Curt Cavin: There are plenty of drivers in this camp, but I’ll go with Graham Rahal given the soft spot I have for those doubly punished by Indy handing out double points. Rahal had a car and a strategy that could have won the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, but a mid-race pit miscue resulted in his No. 15 United Rentals Honda slamming the Turn 2 SAFER Barrier. Rahal’s day ended with a 32nd-place finish, worth a mere 11 points. Rahal is 100 points out of the series lead, but on Monday’s media conference call he singled out six-time series champion Scott Dixon as his target. By that standard, Rahal trails by 64 points, a manageable figure considering there are 10 races left on the schedule. But Rahal needs to start finishing ahead of Dixon – “go blow to blow” with him, he said – and two races in Detroit is a good place to begin doing that.