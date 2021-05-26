Cancel
Mali’s transitional president resigns while in detention

By BABA AHMED, Associated Press
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional president has resigned while he and the prime minister are in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week. The resignation by the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday.

