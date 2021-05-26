Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Prince Harry's Mental Health Series Is 'Another Blow' For the Royal Family

Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week, Prince Harry's new mental health-focused TV series The Me You Can't See debuted on AppleTV+. Throughout the series, the Duke of Sussex opens up about traumatic events from his past, including the loss of his mother at just 12-years-old and the experience of walking behind her coffin in front of the masses, which have affected his mental health.

www.iheart.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Bryony Gordon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Kensington Palace#The British Royal Family#The Royal Family#Duke Of Sussex#London#Photo#Walking#Criticism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
Related
Mental Healthprimetimer.com

Prince Harry is contradicting himself with his mental health comments on The Me You Can’t See and Oprah with Meghan and Harry

"In a series of interviews this year, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made explosive claims against the royal family — the people and the institution — going into detail about the damaging toll his upbringing has had on his mental health," reports Buzzfeed's Ellie Hall. "Yet during some of these conversations, Harry takes on the role of revisionist historian, contradicting past statements he’s made about his mental health issues and the support — or lack thereof — he received from the royal family. The picture he paints is that of an uncaring institution ignoring his cries for help, of a man suffering in silence until Meghan Markle came into his life. But his past statements and what he’s saying now don’t always line up. In recent interviews — specifically, the one he and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gave to Oprah Winfrey in March, his appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast on May 13, and The Me You Can’t See, the new Apple TV+ docuseries he coproduced with Oprah, which premiered May 21 — Harry contradicts his past self by claiming that nobody in his family had encouraged him to seek help for his mental health or to speak about the issue openly, especially relating to the death of his mother, Princess Diana."
Celebritiesjusticenewsflash.com

Meghan Markle’s latest news-Prince Harry and the Duchess “continue to poke the bear” and the royal family members “will face problems”

If Megan loses her title, she will become a princess. A royal commentator pointed out that if Meghan loses the title of Duchess of Sussex, she will become a princess. Daniela Elser wrote news.com.au“After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attacked the royal family, any move to deprive them of their titles may have very unexpected consequences.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Royal Family Sends Love to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Girl

Whereas it is unknown the place the couple at the moment stands with the royal household, it is clear they’re nonetheless paying their respects. Per a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they gave their child lady a reputation that honors each Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry’s late mom, Princess Diana.
Beauty & Fashiongranthshala.com

Prince Harry’s royal title dropped from Diana exhibition

An exhibition displaying Princess Diana’s iconic wedding dress at Kensington Palace has dropped Prince Harry’s royal title. Labels on items that once belonged to the Princess of Wales, displayed at the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition, initially read: “Given by HRH The Duke of Cambridge and HRH The Duke of Sussex,” Sunday Times Reported.
Celebritieswopular.com

'oasis' Frontman Noel Gallagher Slams Prince Harry For 'dissing' Royal Family

The Oasis frontman called the Duke of Sussex a "f–king woke snowflake" who shouldn't be "dissing" his family. 'Oasis' frontman Noel Gallagher slams Prince Harry for 'dissing' royal family. Noel Gallagher hasn't been impressed with Prince Harry's outspokenness about the royal family. On Thursday, the Oasis frontman, 54, called the...
Celebritiesgranthshala.com

Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ask Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Name Their Daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex welcomed a daughter on June 4, 2021. The news was announced just two days after the Duchess was born, as she delivered her baby girl: Lilbet Diana. Her maiden name is Queen Elizabeth II’s family and her late husband Prince Philip used to call her. And her middle name is of course named after Harry’s mother, Princess Diana.
Worldzapgossip.com

Princess Diana’s astrologer reveals predictions for baby Lilibet

Princess Diana’s astrologer has revealed what she thinks is written in the stars for Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s daughter Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Debbie Frank began working with the Duke of Sussex’s late mother in 1989 and the pair remained close until Diana died in a car crash in...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince Charles Praised by Fans after Speaking about Granddaughter Lilibet's Birth for the First Time in Public

Charles, the Prince of Wales, spoke out for the first time about his newborn granddaughter's birth Lilibet, and royal fans were impressed by his sweet speech. Fans praised Prince Charles after speaking about granddaughter Lilibet’s birth for the first time in public. Taking to Twitter, English journalist Chris Ship revealed what the royal said about his newborn grandchild.