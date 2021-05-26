Cancel
Graven arrives to PC early access starting today

By Zack Palm
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraven, a dark-fantasy FPS adventure, will have you battling against the endless hordes of abominations, flinging magical spells and cutting them down using a crossbow or any other weapons you can get your hands on. Developer Slipgate Ironworks, the team behind Ghostrunner, have announced that Graven is available for PC players through early access. Players who jump into Graven’s early access can expect a rough but playable build that will be built on in the coming months leading up to the game’s official release, which is still slated to be sometime in 2021.

www.msn.com
