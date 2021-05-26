Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Mexico to recover investment in Texas refinery in 2-3 years, president says

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D9tAA_0aC7wE5P00
An aerial view of the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex is seen in Deer Park, Texas, U.S. August 31, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo

Mexico should recover its investment to buy the controlling stake of the Deer Park refinery in Texas during the next two to three years, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMX.UL) this week announced the purchase of a 50.1%-stake in the 340,000-barrel-per-day refinery from its partner Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) for some $596 million. read more

About $106 million of the transaction cost will go towards paying down a January loan to Shell's unit Shell Oil Company, and up to $490 million towards paying down the joint venture's debt, Pemex Chief Executive Officer Octavio Romero said in a presentation at a news conference with the president.

Mexico's government plans to provide cash from its savings to fund the purchase.

Barclays (BARCR.UL) helped to structure the deal, for which negotiations started in August, the president said.

In a report following the announcement, investment firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co estimated the value of oil inventories, which were not included in the $596 million transaction cost, at between $250 million and $350 million at market prices.

Deer Park, which last year worked at 78.5% of its capacity, reported a loss for 2020 as lower fuel demand hit most U.S. refineries' profits, Romero said.

Romero hailed the transaction that will end a 28-year-long partnership as an important step toward Mexico's energy self-sufficiency, so that it can stop importing gasoline by 2023.

Lopez Obrador, who has moved to strengthen state control over energy since taking office in 2018, said Mexico would not have to take on new debt to pay for the first ever refinery that Pemex will solely own and operate overseas.

"We were missing 200,000 bpd to reach self-sufficiency. Our options were restarting a refining train at Cangrejera (petrochemical complex) or buying Deer Park," Lopez Obrador said. "There are no losses."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Deer Park, TX
City
Energy, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refineries#Mexico#Refinery#Royal Dutch Shell#Shell Oil Company#U S Investment#U S Debt#U S Prices#Mexican#Petroleos Mexicanos#Pemex#Barclays#Cangrejera#Investment Firm#Oil Inventories#Petrochemical Complex#Market Prices#August#Fuel#Gasoline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Mexican peso recovers from c.bank reshuffle, Peru's sol slides

(Adds details, updates prices throughout) By Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Emerging market currencies were trading mixed for the day on Thursday, with Mexico's peso recovering from a fall after a central bank leadership change and the Peruvian sol falling as socialist Pedro Castillo maintained a slim lead over rival Keiko Fujimori. Markets also shrugged off U.S. inflation for May, which rose more than expected, but not enough to for the Federal Reserve to change its loose monetary policy, analysts said. The European Central Bank kept stimulus taps wide open at its meeting. "It is eye-popping but it's important to consider where we are versus a year ago," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in Florida. "I don't think there is any reason for the Fed to panic." MSCI's index of EM currencies was flat with Brazil's real reversing early gains as attention turned to next week's central bank meeting. Analysts increasingly see a rate hike to control inflation, which would make the currency an attractive high yielder for carry trade. "Economic optimism and the hope that the Brazilian central bank would more than partially normalise the key interest rate have again significantly boosted the BRL appreciation last month," said Commerzbank's EM FX analysts. "However, we remain cautious in view of country-specific risks," they said, citing the possibility of President Jair Bolsonaro taking non-conventional decisions in the run-up to presidential elections next year. Stocks in Sao Paulo were also lower by afternoon trading. Mexico's peso erased early losses after a reshuffle of the central bank governor and finance minister on Wednesday, to rise 0.2%. Mexican Finance Minister Arturo Herrera was tapped on Wednesday by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to lead the central bank, while economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O, a close ally, was appointed finance minister. "Banxico's Board shall become more dovish," strategists at Citi Research said, adding that they do not expect that many changes on the fiscal front. The moves come after the ruling party lost some of its majority in the lower house of Congress, making it harder to pass proposed reforms that could alter market-friendly policies. Peru's sol slipped 1% as investors looked for more news on the progress of presidential vote counting. Socialist Castillo maintained a slight lead, although rival conservative Fujimori contested several ballots. Chile's peso edged higher after a central bank poll showed the Chilean economy surged 15.2% in May and 14.7% in the second quarter. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1379.77 0.51 MSCI LatAm 2674.21 0.07 Brazil Bovespa 130265.91 -0.28 Mexico IPC 51009.68 0.17 Chile IPSA 4259.12 -0.22 Argentina MerVal 68200.27 0.14 Colombia COLCAP 1255.34 0 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 5.0718 -0.04 Mexico peso 19.6931 0.19 Chile peso 720.8 -0.26 Colombia peso 3601.85 -0.41 Peru sol 3.8847 -1.26 Argentina peso (interbank) 95.0900 -0.03 Argentina peso (parallel) 154 1.30 (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Macfie and Alistair Bell)
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Occidental to sell some Permian basin assets for $508 mln

Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) said on Thursday it would sell some of its acreage in Texas' Permian basin to an affiliate of private equity-backed Colgate Energy Partners III LLC for $508 million. The oil producer has cut jobs, production and the value of its assets after the pandemic hammered fuel...
Texas Statenaturalgasintel.com

Texas and California Oil, Gas Permitting Turns South in May

The U.S. drilling permit count reversed by 23% in May month/month and was down 3% from a year ago, Evercore ISI said in its latest summary of nationwide data. The energy analyst firm each month compiles oil and gas permitting figures using state and federal data. April permitting had bounced...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Mexico's Clip hits unicorn status after SoftBank investment

(Reuters) - Mexican payments startup Clip on Thursday said its valuation has jumped to nearly $2 billion after a recent investment led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and Viking Global Investors LP, putting it in a small but growing club of Mexican “unicorns.”. The company was the first in Mexico...
Texas StatePosted by
Reuters

Exxon, USW union to continue talks over Texas refinery lockout

A lockout of union workers at Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) third-largest U.S. refinery continued without resolution after negotiators for the United Steelworkers union and Exxon met on Thursday for the first time in six weeks. The labor contract covering 650 union workers at Exxon's 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

IMF sees legal, economic issues with El Salvador bitcoin move

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it has a number of economic and legal concerns regarding the move by El Salvador to make bitcoin a parallel legal tender, further clouding the outlook for an IMF-backed program. El Salvador has become the first country in the world to adopt bitcoin...
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
The Motley Fool

Exxon to Invest $240 Million to Modernize 112-Year-Old Baton Rouge Refinery

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) is moving forward with a $240 million overhaul of its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery that has been in constant operation since 1909. The Baton Rouge plant has been identified by Reuters as the single worst producer of particulate matter among all refineries in the country. Exxon is looking to achieve a 10% reduction in volatile organic compounds by implementing the upgrades.
Politicswhtc.com

Mexico’s president taps finance minister to head central bank

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he will propose finance minister Arturo Herrera to replace Bank of Mexico chief Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term at the central bank expires at the end of 2021. Economist Rogelio Ramirez de la O will...
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

ExxonMobil to invest $240M in Louisiana refinery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — ExxonMobil will be making $240 million worth of improvements to a refinery opened 112 years ago in Louisiana’s capital city, the company and Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday. He and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive said projects include installing equipment expected to...
Baton Rouge, LAdonaldsonvillechief.com

Edwards announces Exxonmobil Refinery investment in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE —Gov. John Bel Edwards and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager David Oldreive announced June 9 the company’s final investment decision for more than $240 million in capital improvements at the ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery. The suite of projects will improve processing capability, increase flexibility for meeting market demand, advance overall site competitiveness and install technology for an expected 10 percent reduction of volatile organic compound emissions.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Tellurian and Vitol in $12B LNG Deal

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) has announced that it has finalized a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol Inc. Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) has announced that it has finalized a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Vitol Inc. The deal is for...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Harris says Mexico talks 'candid,' pledges investment to stem migration

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris told Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that she saw him as a partner in tackling migration as they agreed on Tuesday to deepen economic ties and invest to improve conditions in Central America. The administration of President Joe Biden has been struggling with the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Financial World

Socialist Castillo leads Peruvian Presidential election as Sol hits record low

In what could be contemplated as the latest in a series of potential political depolarization in LATAM economy with far-left leaders leading a majority of South American countries amid a growing influence of Beijing on the region, Peruvian Socialist contender Pedro Castillo had been set to snatch up a landmark triumph over far-right Keito Fujimori in the country’s latest Presidential election on Monday, as Peruvian currency alongside major stock indices were slummed over growing likelihoods of a return of Fabian economy.
Houston, TXkut.org

Mexico’s Pemex Eyes Takeover Of Deer Park Refinery

Last month, Petróleos Mexicanos, commonly known as Pemex, surprised the energy industry with an announcement that it would be taking full control of the Deer Park refinery outside of Houston. Since 1993, the refinery has been operated as a 50/50 joint venture between Pemex and Shell Oil Co. But on May 24, Shell announced it would be selling its stake and the refinery after an “unsolicited offer” from the Mexican state-owned company.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Mexican president suffers setback in country’s deadliest election in decades

Mexicans turned away from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party in the country’s June 6, 2021, midterm election, widely seen as a referendum on his administration’s self-proclaimed “transformation” of Mexico. López Obrador had hoped to secure the two-thirds congressional supermajority required to usher through constitutional amendments uncontested. Instead, preliminary results...
Energy Industrysouthasiamonitor.org

Future of Saudi investment on Pakistani refinery in doubt

The future of Saudi investment in a refinery in Pakistan remains uncertain amid the widening chasm between Riyadh and Islamabad. Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Power and Petroleum told The News International that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not install a refinery at Gwadar but has indicated to set up a refinery along with a petrochemical chemical complex somewhere at Hub or near Karachi.
Immigrationkfgo.com

Mexico says to sign development deal linked to migration with U.S.

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States will sign an accord on development linked to immigration during a visit to Mexico this week of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. Lopez Obrador was speaking at a regular news conference, and did...