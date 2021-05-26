‘Armed and dangerous’: Union City police name suspect in murder of mother of 6

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City police are searching for a man accused in the murder of a mother of six.

Joshua Fisher is the suspect in the murder of Deanna Fuller on May 16. Police said he shot her at her apartment off High Point Road. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Fisher is wanted for murder, battery, damage to property & obstruction with 911 call. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows where Fisher may be are urged to contact detectives at 770-515-7991 or call 911.

Neighbors told police they heard several gunshots but did not witness the shooting. Police found one shell casing in the area and that Fuller was severely bleeding on her head.

The family of Fuller said she was a mother of six and was expecting another child. Fuller’s sister has set up a GoFundMe for her nieces and nephews and burial for her sister.

