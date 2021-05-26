Cancel
Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

By Michael Shields
Metro International
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleZURICH (Reuters) -Years of talks to bind Switzerland more closely to the European Union’s single market collapsed on Wednesday when the Swiss government ditched a draft 2018 treaty cementing ties with its biggest trading partner. Faced with stiff domestic opposition to the pact, the cabinet said it would break off...

www.metro.us
