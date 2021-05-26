Swiss scupper draft EU treaty in break with biggest trade partner

The Luxembourg Stock Exchange (LuxSE) has marked the listing of the first bond issued by the European Commission under NextGenerationEU. The €20 billion ten-year bond is the largest single tranche bond transaction ever issued by the European Union. Budget and Administration Commissioner Johannes Hahn (pictured) said: “The strong appetite from global investors shows that the NGEU issuances will establish the EU as a key player on the debt capital markets - issuing liquid, highly rated debt of interest to both domestic and international investors. Our issuances will also strengthen the international role of the euro. These good initial results are a vote of confidence in the EU as an issuer and in the EU's capacity to deliver for the sake of its citizens, even in an unprecedented crisis such as the current pandemic. NGEU is money not only to repair, but also to transform!”