Bussink GT R Speedlegend is an extra-open Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster
The number of roofless (and windshield-less) supercars continues to grow, and now even the aftermarket is getting into making wildly expensive rockets without a roof. The particular rocket we're referring to here is the Bussink GT R Speedlegend. Who or what is Bussink? Well, Bussink is the last name of Ronald A. Bussink — a product designer who made his money in amusement rides and leisure facilities — and he's the man responsible for the car you're looking at here.