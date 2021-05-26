Bussink GT R Speedlegend is an extra-open Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

Back in the day, getting from zero to sixty was all about how many cubic inches you had under the hood, and how wide those rear tires were. Fast forward to 2021 and electric vehicles are starting to show their dominance, especially in terms of acceleration times. Take the Tesla Roadster: this all-electric hypercar boasts an insane 0-60 mph time of below two seconds and will complete the quarter-mile sprint well below ten seconds. That is pretty impressive, but what if we told you that there's an RC car that can beat the Tesla Roadster? YouTube channel Engineering After Hours has built an RC electric fan car that delivers out-of-this-world performance. If you see this thing pull up next to your Chevy Corvette at the lights, just look away.