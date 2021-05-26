Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Bussink GT R Speedlegend is an extra-open Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster

By Zac Palmer
Autoblog
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of roofless (and windshield-less) supercars continues to grow, and now even the aftermarket is getting into making wildly expensive rockets without a roof. The particular rocket we’re referring to here is the Bussink GT R Speedlegend. Who or what is Bussink? Well, Bussink is the last name of Ronald A. Bussink — a product designer who made his money in amusement rides and leisure facilities — and he’s the man responsible for the car you’re looking at here.

www.autoblog.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stirling Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amg#Mercedes Amg Gt#Roadster#Product Designer#Hwa Ag#Affalterbach#Formula#Amg Gt R Pro#Mercedes Amg Gt#Bussink Increase Output#Downforce#Decorative Stitching#Louvers#Stock#Gravity#Amusement Rides#Lights#Leisure Facilities#Necessary Sensors#Rockets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Listen to the Mercedes-AMG One Flex Its 1,000-HP F1 Powertrain at the Nurburgring

While impressive when running, the Formula 1-powered Merc also appears to suffer an engine failure on track. Remember the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar? The "F1 car for the streets" that was first announced all the way back in 2016? Well, it's still under development, but thanks to Car Spy Media on YouTube, there's now footage of it testing on and around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. Rocking the same red, black, and silver livery first seen earlier this year, this may be the most candid and undisguised look at the AMG One yet.
Carscoops

You’ve Never Seen A Mercedes 380SL Roadster Like This One

A 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL Roadster previously owned by singer Wayne Newton will cross the auction block next month during Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas sales event. As you can tell, this is no ordinary Mercedes-Benz 380SL Roadster. Instead, it has been comprehensively modified by Long Island coachbuilder and artisan Niko Sokol through his company Niko-Michael Coachworks.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Mercedes-AMG GLE and GLS Gets 800 HP From Brabus

After bringing the output of the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S to 800 hp, Brabus released another tuning package that gives the same amount of power to the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 luxury SUVs. The extra oomph is also complemented by some tweaks on the exterior and interior designs of the autos.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW 6 Series GT and BMW X6 to get new equipment this July

Remember the Gran Turismo trend? Remember when BMW used to make these cars as an alternative to Sedan and Touring models? There was a time when the 3 Series and 5 Series models both had a GT choice but nowadays that’s no longer the case. Today, the 6 Series nameplate is kept alive by the only GT left in the range, the brilliant – in my book – BMW 6 Series GT. Yes, it’s still around and starting this summer it will get a few new tricks too.
Carstopgear.com

Yikes, this is an AMG GT R speedster with 838bhp

Mercedes only plans to sell 750 examples of the AMG GT R Roadster, but that hasn’t stopped prolific Merc collector and ‘friend of the brand’ Ronald A. Bussink from buying up five to create a limited run of these – the brilliantly-named BUSSINK GT R Speedlegend. Speedlegend. A name not...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Vs Audi RS6 Vs Nissan GT-R Nismo Drag Race

Can the Nissan GT-R keep up with the latest performance cars from Audi and Porsche? To find out the carwow team hit the drag strip to see if the Nissan GT-R Nismo has what it takes to hang with the new Audi RS6 and Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Can a car that debuted the same year as the original iPhone still wow the internet in a drag race against the latest metal from Germany? Let’s find out.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Tiny RC Car Is Faster Than a Tesla Roadster

Back in the day, getting from zero to sixty was all about how many cubic inches you had under the hood, and how wide those rear tires were. Fast forward to 2021 and electric vehicles are starting to show their dominance, especially in terms of acceleration times. Take the Tesla Roadster: this all-electric hypercar boasts an insane 0-60 mph time of below two seconds and will complete the quarter-mile sprint well below ten seconds. That is pretty impressive, but what if we told you that there's an RC car that can beat the Tesla Roadster? YouTube channel Engineering After Hours has built an RC electric fan car that delivers out-of-this-world performance. If you see this thing pull up next to your Chevy Corvette at the lights, just look away.
CarsPistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S | PH Video

The history of the AMG E-Class is long, rich, and not in the least bit varied: for 35 years now, back to the Hammer of 1986, there's been a V8, an automatic gearbox, a moody (yet discreet) look and more power than was ever strictly necessary. And even though the...
CarsTop Speed

This Secretly Restored Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally Car Was The Ultimate Birthday Present

Porsche is very big on heritage and they do everything they can to preserve it. Their motorsports prowess has translated into their road cars, resulting in some of the best motoring experiences ever. Some will remember that Porsche also had a rather glorious rallying career, including cars like the 959 Dakar, Porsche 911 SC 3.0, Porsche 911 S 2.0, and the more recent Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rally. Another high point in Porsche rally history is the Porsche 924 Carrera GTS Rally, which was driven 40 years ago, by none other than Walter Rohrl. The good people at Porsche have decided to commemorate both the car and the driver in a very special way.
Carsbenzinsider.com

Larte Design Ups the Game of the Entry-Level Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door

The Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe may be the entry-level trim of its range but Larte Design recently showed that it can even surpass the appeal of the more expensive Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe that is nearly double its price given the right body kit. The latest body...
CarsCarscoops

AC Schnitzer Introduces Upgrades For The New BMW M4

The tuning specialists at AC Schnitzer have just introduced a range of exterior and interior accessories, as well as new wheels and springs for the new BMW M4. Kicking things off are a handful of upgrades to the front end of the German sports car. These include the fitment of a unique front splitter and carbon fiber canards on either side of the bumper. In addition to providing the M4 with some extra aggression, these parts are said to improve aerodynamics as well.
Beauty & Fashiontheface.com

Palace x Mercedes AMG: a need for speed

It was only a matter of time before Palace shook hands with speed – the motorised kind, obviously. The London skate brand has long-established a knack for remixing the best in fashion, art, music and even booze, but Palace x Mercedes-AMG is their latest and most adventurous collaboration to date.
CarsCarscoops

Mercedes-AMG Takes The Project One Onto The Streets

Mercedes-AMG continues to build up excitement ahead of the impending launch of the production-ready Project One and has now showcased the hybrid hypercar being driven on the street by chief technology officer Jochen Hermann. In this video shared to Facebook, Hermann is seeing leaving a Mercedes-Benz facility in the AMG...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Bugatti 6,000+ HP Nürburgring Test Is The Perfect Day

When was the last time you saw a Bugatti Chiron in real life? Have you ever seen more than one at the same time? Well in this video we get to see the assembly of four of Bugatti’s most exclusive Chiron-based limited-edition hypercars. With a combined output of over 6,000 horsepower, thanks to 12 turbochargers and 64 cylinders, this Bugatti testing day at the Nürburgring is one to remember.
Carscommunitynewspapers.com

AMG GT 4-door Coupe gives you power and style

This slideshow requires JavaScript. What you get for the $99,950 you are paying for the Mercedes Benz AMG GT 53 4-door Coupe is power and style. With a fastback profile and frameless side glass, the AMG GT 4-door coupe combines the sleek styling of a sports car with the design details that still communicate it’s a luxury vehicle.
Carsava360.com

VW Golf R vs Mercedes-AMG A45S: DRIFT Mode Showdown | 4K

Rory dons his drifting shoes for this super-hatch track battle, putting the VW Golf R Performance Pack up against the Mercedes-AMG A45S in a drift mode showdown!. Looking for your next car? Auto Trader will help make finding your next vehicle easier than ever. Compare expert car reviews and recommendations, and find your perfect car through our official YouTube channel.