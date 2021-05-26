Here Are The Most Common Names For Canadian Millennials Right Now

"They say It takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to raise a mother. You are not meant to mother alone." When Nikki Osei-Barrett and Simona Noce Wright first met in person for coffee, the ladies, who connected through Instagram, couldn’t have foreseen what their very first face-to-face conversation would bring. They knew they had a lot in common, as that’s what helped them find each other through the social media app: They are DMV residents, boy moms, publicists, proud Ghanaian women and HBCU grads. But they didn’t know that a frustration with how hard it could be to create a mommy tribe in the DMV area would grow into a successful non-profit organization. It now serves millennial moms of color in their region and reaches mothers across the country.