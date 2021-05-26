Cancel
Rachel Bilson apologizes for ‘a-hole’ behavior on the set of ‘The O.C.’

By Jaclyn Hendricks
Page Six
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRachel Bilson is apologizing for being an “a–hole” on the set of the early-aughts soapy teen drama “The O.C.”. “Some of us kids were little a–holes,” the actress admitted on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast “Welcome to the OC, Bitches!” while chatting with co-stars Melinda Clarke and Tate Donovan — who went on to direct an episode of the series.

pagesix.com
