Bitcoin's price plunge provides lesson for policymakers

Bitcoin's spectacular recent price collapse should serve as a timely reminder to policymakers that asset price bubbles have the inconvenient habit of coming to abrupt ends. This is an especially helpful reminder at a time when the world is experiencing a global "everything" asset and credit market bubble that is premised on the erroneous assumption that interest rates will stay low forever. It would also appear to be a useful reminder at a time when President Biden's excessive budget stimulus is soon likely to lead to economic overheating that will cause interest rates to rise.