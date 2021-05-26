Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bitcoin's price plunge provides lesson for policymakers

By Desmond Lachman, Opinion Contributor
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin's spectacular recent price collapse should serve as a timely reminder to policymakers that asset price bubbles have the inconvenient habit of coming to abrupt ends. This is an especially helpful reminder at a time when the world is experiencing a global "everything" asset and credit market bubble that is premised on the erroneous assumption that interest rates will stay low forever. It would also appear to be a useful reminder at a time when President Biden's excessive budget stimulus is soon likely to lead to economic overheating that will cause interest rates to rise.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#U S Economy#Inflation#Stock Investors#Policymakers#Global Stock Markets#The Federal Reserve#Salomon Smith Barney#Asset Price Bubbles#Asset Markets#Equity Valuations#Risky Borrowers#Collapse#Default Risk#Financial System#U S Housing Prices#U S Treasury Bonds#Economic Overheating#Budget Policy#Yield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtsfa-mag.com

Despite Warren's Call For A Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Price Climbs

Despite Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s drubbing of bitcoin yesterday as a “terrible currency,” the resilient crypto was up more than 8% in Thursday trading. In fact, bitcoin’s price rose to $37,333 per coin, while rival Ethereum traded around $2,523 and Dogecoin traded around 33 cents per coin, according to Robinhood. Bitcoin’s...
MarketsFremont Tribune

Bitcoin’s Price Today: June 10, 2021—BTC Rises 7%

The Bitcoin (BTC) price today, as of 10:17 am ET, is $37,577.20, up 6.88% in the last 24 hours. It’s down 2.57% from last week and down 32.62% from one month ago, according to CoinMarketCap. The 24-hour trading volume is at $51,887,192,475, and it has a market cap of $703,883,032,700.
Stockswcregisteronline.com

Global stocks stay near highs ahead of US inflation data

Global stocks remained close to all-time highs and government bonds drifted ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank’s latest monthly meeting. The FTSE All-World index of developed and emerging market shares, which hit a record in early June, was flat in early London dealings. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was also unmoved on the previous session after hitting a record high earlier in the week. Futures markets signalled the S&P 500 would trade flat in early Wall Street dealings.
Businessmymixfm.com

Factbox: How global central banks are leaning as Fed taper talk grows

TOKYO (Reuters) – While the U.S. Federal Reserve is publicly committed to keeping interest rates near zero for some time, there are growing expectations that accelerating inflation could pressure the central bank to begin seriously debating the withdrawal of monetary stimulus. At the same time, central banks in other parts...
Marketsnewsfinale.com

Household net worth climbs to $136.9 trillion, thanks to big stock market gains

The net worth of U.S. households climbed to new heights as 2021 began and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic began to fade. Thanks largely to a surge in the stock market, the total balance sheet for households and nonprofits rose to $136.9 trillion in the first quarter, a 3.8% gain from the end of 2020, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday.
MarketsFOXBusiness

Bitcoin's price slide isn't over: J.P. Morgan

The recent rally in bitcoin prices is unlikely to last, according to J.P. Morgan. Bitcoin’s price had rallied as much as 15% since bottoming at $33,472 a coin on Tuesday, but analysts at J.P. Morgan say a shift in the structure of the market signals there is further weakness on the horizon. The cryptocurrency has plunged 41% from its April peak.
BusinessRTTNews

Gold Slips As US Inflation Data Looms

Gold prices eased on Wednesday and the dollar index held firm, as investors looked to upcoming U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting for directional cues. Spot gold slid 0.2 percent to $1,889.98 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.1 percent at $1,891.95. U.S....
Businessfa-mag.com

Treasury Yields Slip Below 1.5% As Inflation Fears Ebb

The 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1.5% for the first time in a month while the rate on the U.S. long bond dropped to a level unseen since early March, suggesting that the Federal Reserve’s assurances that elevated inflation is probably temporary are gaining acceptance from investors. The 10-year yield...
Businesscryptocoingossip.com

Can a rising CPI boost Bitcoin? 3 reasons BTC price is rebounding above $36K

Economists expect the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) to climb to 4.7%. Bitcoin (BTC) price reclaimed $36,000 heading into the New York session Wednesday as investors awaited fresh data on inflation in May and El Salvador approved a bill that made cryptocurrencies a legal tender in the country. Bull-market bottom?
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors have their doubts over inflation, Fed tightening

* Healthcare leads S&P sector gainers; industrials weakest. * U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ~1.50%, hit fresh 5-week low. June 9 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your. thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. INVESTORS HAVE THEIR DOUBTS OVER...
Economykitco.com

U.S. Fed's reverse repo volume surges to record half a trillion dollars

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve's reverse repurchase window on Wednesday took in $503 billion in cash, hitting a record peak for a third consecutive session, as financial institutions flush with liquidity flocked to the Fed facility to park their cash and secure Treasury collateral. The U.S. Treasury has targeted...
BusinessNBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Ebb Lower as Investor Focus Turns to Inflation Data

The consumer price index for May is set to be released Thursday. Economists are expecting the CPI to rise 4.7% from a year earlier, according to Dow Jones. Investors will also be keeping an eye on an auction for $38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday. U.S. Treasury yields ebbed...
Retailambcrypto.com

Bitcoin’s price: Are these metrics the deciding factor this week?

Whale activity decides the direction in which Bitcoin’s price moves. This may not be entirely true, however, in the event of a flash crash or price drop, this has the biggest influence on price. The supports and resistances using on-chain metrics data suggest that Bitcoin’s price may continue dropping further, below the $30000 level. However, the dropping exchange reserves support the bullish narrative. Based on data from CryptoQuant, Bitcoin exchange reserves have dropped further this week.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Interview: The Pleb’s Bitcoin Development Fund With Ben Price

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Ben Price of Bitcoin development project Open Sats. Price is a Bitcoin pleb who left Visa to work on funding open-source software development. He created Open Sats, a 100% pass-through nonprofit for allowing Bitcoiners to donate to open-source development in a taxed-advantaged way. The Open Sats platform has a page that allows users to regularly donate to independent developers or projects listed on Open Sats, or they can donate to a general fund which is allocated by the board of directors. The board consists of Price, Matt Odell, Udi, Janine, James O'Beirne and several other well-known Bitcoiners.