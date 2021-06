Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on 24 May ordered ministries and local governments to accelerate efforts to contain the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) virus in more than 300 industrial parks nationwide as Vietnam faces its most severe COVID-19 outbreak so far. The number of local transmission cases has continued to rise since 27 April, the beginning of the latest outbreak, and reached 2,506 as of midday on 25 May according to the Ministry of Health. The outbreak has brought Vietnam's total number of infections to 5,561, with 44 fatalities.