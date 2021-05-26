Cancel
June’s free PlayStation Plus games include Star Wars: Squadrons

By Scott Duwe
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Squadrons, Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are the free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers in June, Sony announced today. The latest in a long list of Star Wars video games was released this past October, featuring space combat and basically every kind of ship you’d want to fly in, like an X-Wing or a TIE Fighter. It’s played from the first-person perspective and features a campaign as well as multiplayer matches.

First, My favorite star wars game is and always be Star war Knights of the Old Republic. This game is amazing from the second you start, to the second it ends. The planets, the beginning planet felt so alive with sith troopers patrolling the streets, the gangs underground, and the many unforgettable characters you meet, from young characters like Mission Vao to experienced Jedi like Bastilla Shan and a republic war hero like Carth Onasi, and so many more. Though the decisions in the game marked as important due to the Light and Dark side choices changing facial colors if you choose to follow the dark side, I always chose the dark side solely because of the amazing dark side powers, let me mention that you can choose to purchase these powers for on a skill lineup but if you are full light side then when you use dark side powers it will cost like 90% of your force meter, so I prefer to play as a dark side with a red double-bladed lightsaber and all dark side powers. Though the ending scene can be drastically different if you choose light or dark. I will not spoil anything, I believe everyone should try this game it truly is amazing.